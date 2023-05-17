Gold, silver prices drop

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a sizeable fall on the local market, traders said. They plunged by Rs2000 to Rs233100 per tola and Rs1714 to Rs199846 per 10 grams.

Silver was traded for Rs2950 per tola, down by Rs50 and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, down by Rs42.86.

An ounce price for gold stood $2006 and silver $23.78 in the global market, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023