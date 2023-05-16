AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 37.7 (0.89%)
BR30 14,692 Increased By 150.5 (1.04%)
KSE100 42,067 Increased By 348.3 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,050 Increased By 143.4 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 01:45pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

The Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg has become the first final to be sold out since 2009-10, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA said that over 34,100 tickets have been issued for the match, which will be played at the PSV Stadium in Eidhoven in the Netherlands on June 3.

The final will beat the attendance record for a women’s football match in the Netherlands, previously set in 2019 when the Netherlands national team played Australia in front of 30,640 spectators at the same venue.

“This is the first time we have fully sold out a Women’s Champions League final. And that’s a few weeks in advance, which is just another sign that we have reached a new level,” said Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women’s football.

Barcelona are in the Women’s Champions League final for the third straight time and the fourth in five seasons, having won the title in 2020-2021. Wolfsburg won in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Women’s football has seen a huge increase in fan interest and crowd attendance, with the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday hosting a crowd of 77,390 - the highest attendance for a domestic women’s match in England.

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pressure on after win at Leicester

Last year, a record 91,648 fans turned up for a women’s match as Barcelona beat Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou.

UEFA Women's Champions League final

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories