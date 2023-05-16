AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
May 16, 2023
PDM wants to have its cake and eat it too

Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
The head of both Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who is perhaps more politically astute than even his late father Mufti Mahmood, seems to have made a shrewd move aimed at browbeating the higher judiciary of the country.

Speaking at the rally, which is likely to turn into a protracted sit-in, in front of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Maulana Rahman has made an interesting remark in the midst of growing uncertainty and polarisation in the country.

He has vowed, for example, to protect the Supreme Court building with his life, but at the same time contended that he won’t let “even a single judge harm its sanctity”.

Little does however he realize the fact that he has already harmed the sanctity of the apex court by staging a demonstration in front its building with a view to exerting pressure on the judges to stop showing , what he says, pro-Imran Khan bias.

The Maulana has even asked the apex court why it failed to take suo motu notice when the 2018 general elections were rigged. But he hasn’t said whether or not all the general elections prior to the 2018 general election were free, fair and transparent.

At this rally or sit-in, full-throttled speeches are being made by the leaders of different tiers of PDM against the members of higher judiciary.

Ironically, PDM is trying to play the role of Opposition, although its coalition partners along with Pakistan People’s Party, which is not part of the alliance, constitute the incumbent government. I guess it wants to have its cake and eat it too.

Nadir Khan Bangash

Islamabad

