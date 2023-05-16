AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Punjab CM vows strict action against those who attacked PAF base

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to PAF Base Mianwali and the Judicial Complex Monday and received a comprehensive briefing on the terrorist attack and the resulting damages.

Mohsin Naqvi praised the courageous police and security forces Jawans who successfully thwarted the terrorist attack on PAF Air Base Mianwali. He highly praised their bravery and unwavering dedication to duty. During the visit, he inspected the site where a fixed aircraft stood outside the airbase, taking note of the damages caused by the attack.

Talking to the media outside the PAF Airbase, Mohsin Naqvi asserted, “Our brave Jawans demonstrated exceptional courage in defending the airbase and averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

The planning behind this terrorist attack had the potential for immense damage. Thanks to Allah, the Almighty, the officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Air Force and Punjab police have set a remarkable example by safeguarding the airbase.

We will strongly recommend medals for those officers and Jawans who bravely thwarted this attack. Any individual who violates the law will face legal consequences.”

He asserted that strict legal action would be taken against those who violated the law, emphasizing that terrorism cases have been registered against the assailants involved in the airbase attack.

He assured that none of the culprits would be spared, and to date, 54 individuals connected to the attack have been apprehended, with a total of 323 arrests made in Mianwali.

Responding to a question, he underscored the symbolic importance of the erected aircraft and the reason for his presence at the site, highlighting its significant symbolism.

He reiterated his commitment to bringing all perpetrators to justice and firmly assured that no one would escape the consequences of their actions.

Moreover, the CM paid a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mianwali following his visit to the PAF airbase and judicial complex.

The CM toured various wards and reviewed the medical facilities. He also visited the injured police Jawans and expressed his concern for their well-being, offering prayers for their speedy recovery.

He commended the injured policemen for their unwavering spirit and appreciated their high morale. He provided necessary instructions to the hospital administration to ensure the proper treatment of the injured policemen.

