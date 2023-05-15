AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
Actor Nimra Bucha wins big at UK Asian Film Festival

  • Fans and members of entertainment industry congratulate her
BR Life & Style Published 15 May, 2023 05:07pm
Photo: Instagram @nimrabucha
Actor and thespian Nimra Bucha shared her recent wins at the UK Asian Film Festival on Instagram on Sunday.

In her post, she expressed her excitement and appreciation for the three wins at the festival. Her recent work includes the movies ‘Kamli’ and ‘Polite Society’ – both of which were recipients of awards. She herself received the TOF Flame Award for Championing Change.

In her heartfelt caption, Bucha shared, “Unreal. Grateful. Thank you to @ukasianfilmfest for recognising the amazing @kamlithefilm @politesocietymovie, #msmarvel and the fantastic projects I’ve been part of. Lucky lucky lucky to be part of. Kamli won the Film Curator’s Choice Award. Polite Society won the Filmwallahs Choice Award. I got one too.”

Fans and members of the entertainment industry congratulated her under the Instagram post, commending her versatile acting skills and contributions to the global entertainment industry.

Filmmaker and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy wrote, “So proud of you, many congrats,” while actor Mehwish Hayat and Sarwat Gilani also commended her.

Bucha began her career as a theatre actor in 2006 and then segued to television. She earned a Lux Style Award nomination for best supporting actress for her role of Saadat Hassan Manto’s muse in Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Manto’. Her recent work also include the critically acclaimed series ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Churails’.

She is married to author and columnist Mohammed Hanif.

