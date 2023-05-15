Renowned playwright and actor Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Veteran playwright actor and columnist Shoaib Hashmi passed away in Lahore on Monday following a prolonged illness, announced PTV on Twitter. He was 84 years old.

“A man of letters, words, humour, wit and prose - the legend Shoaib Hashmi has passed away,” read the tweet.

Hashmi is said to have suffered a brain haemorrhage 12 years ago, after which he remained unwell.

He is survived by his wife, artist and curator Salima Hashmi, daughter of renowned poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz. They also have a daughter, actor and director Mira Hashmi, and son Yasser Hashmi.

Widely considered as one of the pioneers of national television, Hashmi was responsible for some of PTV’s most popular programmes and dramas.

The theatre legend had written multiple shows for the state broadcaster such as ‘Akkar Bakkar’, ‘Sach Gupp’ and ‘Taal Matol’ in the seventies, and was a columnist for The News and Gulf News.

Hashmi received a Master of Arts degree in economics from Government College (now Government College University), Lahore and a MSc. degree from the London School of Economics (LSE). He was also an economics professor in Lahore.

Hashmi also studied theatre at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London and was a recipient of a Tamgha-i-Imtiaz as well as the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.