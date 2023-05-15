Five shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Five people were killed in different firing incidents in Karachi, police said on Sunday. In the first incident, two friends were shot dead near PSO petrol pump in Gulshan-i-Sarjani. Police said the victims were identified as Naseem Javed and Babar.

Naseem, resident of Block-H North Nazimabad, ran milk business and went to Gulshan-i-Sarjani along with his friend for payments recovery, where their car was riddled with bullets.

Police, however, said the incident appeared to be of resistance during dacoity.

In another incident, a woman was accidentally killed after she was hit by a bullet while cleaning of a gun at a house near Khayaban Halal Arabi Mahal in Phase 6 of DHA. The woman was identified as Safia.

A man was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding near Bakra Pary in Malir. The victim was identified as Arsalan son of Shahid and died of bullet wounds in his belly. The police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon.

A man shot dead his sister-in-law at a home near Bismillah Chowk in Gulshan Ghazi at Baldia Town. The victim was identified as Noreen Bibi.