Free bus service rolled out; governor praises JDC’s role

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori yesterday inaugurated free bus transport service by JDC, which would ply on three different routes initially. It would provide travelling facilities on the routes from Surjani to Tower, Orangi Iqbal Market to Tower and Sohrab Goth to Quaidabad.

Governor Sindh while eulogizing the contributions of JDC lauded its latest initiative of free bus transport for Karachiites. Governor Sindh announced to handover buses available at KMC to JDC, so they could be utilized for this free transport service.

Tessori said that he would approach Sindh Government to start free bus service in other cities of the province. Masses are facing immense difficulties in their day to day life and it was our duty to provide maximum relief to them, he added.

Governor Sindh said that keeping in view the problem of people, he has already written to Sindh Government to enhance minimum wage to Rs. 50,000 in next budget. A reminder would soon be sent in this regard, he added.

Highlighting the reasons behind his various steps, Governor Sindh said that his basic aim is to provide maximum relief to masses. In this regard a Justice Liaison Committee (JLC) is being constituted for people in need, he announced.

Governor Sindh further said that JLC would comprise of retired Judges and follow the cases especially in lower courts for their speedy disposal. This was needed as the number of pending cases was increasing by every passing day, he opined.

Replying to a question Governor Sindh said that the culprits involved in 9th May incidents could not be spared, and would be dealt according to law. Their crime is against the solidarity of the country which could not be neglected, he reiterated.

Governor Sindh said that a rally to pay respects to father of the nation and express solidarity with the armed forces would be held on Sunday 21st May. Karachiites are requested to participate in the rally at Mazar-e-Quaid at 6 pm in large numbers, he added.

Zafar Abbas head of JDC informed that another 14 buses would be included on these routes in coming days. He said that JDC want to provide maximum relief to masses and thanked Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his utmost support in this regard.