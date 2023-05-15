AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 20.2 (0.49%)
BR30 14,431 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,373 Increased By 298.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 14,768 Increased By 35.8 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Free bus service rolled out; governor praises JDC’s role

PPI Published 15 May, 2023 08:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori yesterday inaugurated free bus transport service by JDC, which would ply on three different routes initially. It would provide travelling facilities on the routes from Surjani to Tower, Orangi Iqbal Market to Tower and Sohrab Goth to Quaidabad.

Governor Sindh while eulogizing the contributions of JDC lauded its latest initiative of free bus transport for Karachiites. Governor Sindh announced to handover buses available at KMC to JDC, so they could be utilized for this free transport service.

Tessori said that he would approach Sindh Government to start free bus service in other cities of the province. Masses are facing immense difficulties in their day to day life and it was our duty to provide maximum relief to them, he added.

Governor Sindh said that keeping in view the problem of people, he has already written to Sindh Government to enhance minimum wage to Rs. 50,000 in next budget. A reminder would soon be sent in this regard, he added.

Highlighting the reasons behind his various steps, Governor Sindh said that his basic aim is to provide maximum relief to masses. In this regard a Justice Liaison Committee (JLC) is being constituted for people in need, he announced.

Governor Sindh further said that JLC would comprise of retired Judges and follow the cases especially in lower courts for their speedy disposal. This was needed as the number of pending cases was increasing by every passing day, he opined.

Replying to a question Governor Sindh said that the culprits involved in 9th May incidents could not be spared, and would be dealt according to law. Their crime is against the solidarity of the country which could not be neglected, he reiterated.

Governor Sindh said that a rally to pay respects to father of the nation and express solidarity with the armed forces would be held on Sunday 21st May. Karachiites are requested to participate in the rally at Mazar-e-Quaid at 6 pm in large numbers, he added.

Zafar Abbas head of JDC informed that another 14 buses would be included on these routes in coming days. He said that JDC want to provide maximum relief to masses and thanked Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for his utmost support in this regard.

Governor Sindh JDC Kamran tessori Free bus service

Comments

1000 characters

Free bus service rolled out; governor praises JDC’s role

Punjab, KPK polls: SC to take up ECP’s review petition today

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Read more stories