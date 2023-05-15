AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
May 15, 2023
Strict action must be taken against rioters: Shujaat

PPI Published 15 May, 2023 08:04am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quid chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Sunday that strict action should be taken against those who are involved in the 9th May violent protests.

This he said while delivering his presidential address at the party’s central leadership meeting. The meeting was convened to review the present political situation of the country following the arrest and release of PTI chief Imran Khan.

PML-Q chief organizer Chaudhry Sarwar and general secretary Chaudhry Shafay Hussain also participated in the meeting. In the meeting, serious concern was expressed over the situation in the country.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain deplored that a political party attacked the armed forces, GHQ, Jinnah House, and public and private properties for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

He said that PML-Q will hold a rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

“The rally will be taken out from the Muslim League House to the Press Club on Wednesday, May 17 at 3 pm,” Chaudhry Shujaat said. An appeal to all patriots and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League to participate in the rally, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Shujaat Hussain said that political leaders have encouraged their workers to attack army installations and try to cause chaos in the country. They tried to demoralize Pak Army, Shujaat lamented.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the attacks on public and private properties and military installations are regrettable and condemnable. These incidents earned a bad name for Pakistan, he added.

Sarwar said that a conspiracy to start a fight between the people and the army has failed. Ch Sarwar said that all praises are for the armed forces for showing patience and tolerance. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that those who attack military installations are enemies of Pakistan and its people.

“They should be punished severely so that no one will have the courage to do such a heinous act in the future, Shafay advised.

