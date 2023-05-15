AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 15, 2023
World

Iran arrests eight over workers’ strike at southern gas field

AFP Published 15 May, 2023 07:09am
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for “leading” a workers’ strike at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on Sunday.

“Eight main leaders of the workers’ strike in the South Pars projects have been arrested by the intelligence services,” Akbar Pourat, the deputy local governor, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.

“Eight companies and subcontractors active in this area have been blacklisted for incitement to strike,” Pourat added.

In early May, local media reported the arrest of external contractors involved in supporting strike calls in the same area.

The authorities had announced in late April that they had begun replacing 4,000 workers who were striking to demand better wages and working conditions.

