AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola backs Haaland to fire when Man City host Real

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 10:03am
Follow us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Erling Haaland to rediscover his best form when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final after the Norwegian failed to find the net at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland has scored a record 51 goals in all competitions in the current campaign but was kept quiet by Real defender Antonio Rudiger in the 1-1 first-leg draw last Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Rudiger. But Erling, we cannot forget, is 22 years old and it was the first time he played in the semi-finals of the Champions League,” Guardiola told reporters.

He was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Everton. “For the first time to go to the Bernabeu, one of the biggest stages, against a top-class club with good defenders, midfielders and strikers, next time will be a little bit easier.

“If the team is able to play a little bit better in some departments in the way we are thinking for Wednesday, maybe it would be easier for him.”

Before the encounter against the LaLiga giants, treble-chasing City will look to go four points clear at the top of the league table when they travel to 17th-placed Everton on Sunday.

Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Man City clear FA Cup semi-final hurdle

“The Premier League title is so important even though I know the Champions League is so special.

It’s many, many months and many, many tough games, incredible effort; this is the most important thing,“ Guardiola added. “At the end, come on.

What a privilege. The club takes care of us perfectly. We have to be ready to do it.“

Real Madrid Pep Guardiola Manchester City Erling Haaland

Comments

1000 characters

Guardiola backs Haaland to fire when Man City host Real

COAS vows to never forget May 9 mayhem

ECC approves Rs 4bn TSG for ASPIRE program

Punjab governor promulgates two ordinances

Old rivalries, new battle as Thailand goes to the polls

ECC asks NAPHDA to review business plan

Imran urges SC to launch probe

Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

Original utility connection holders: Energy firms asked to collect tax data on CNIC basis

Himalayan pink salt: US co says planning to invest $200m

PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Read more stories