AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

Reuters Published 13 May, 2023 02:10pm
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Two Adani group companies including the Indian conglomerate’s flagship firm announced plans on Saturday to raise up to $2.57 billion from the market, months after a short-seller report battered investor confidence and drove share prices down.

India’s Adani Transmission said its board approved a plan to raise up to 85 billion rupees ($1.0 billion) from the stock market. Adani Enterprise said in a filing to exchanges that its board had approved plans to raise up to 125 billion Indian rupees ($1.53 billion) through similar modes.

U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Group’s January report battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the group down.

Adani has denied all allegations even as India’s market regulator is probing Hindenburg’s allegations as well as Adani group’s related-party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14mn tonnes

Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprise, billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship entity, said in separate statements they planned to raise the funds via selling equity shares through qualified institutional placements or other permissible modes.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, which was also expected to announce similar funding plans, on Friday rescheduled its board meeting to May 24.

A planned $2.5 billion share sale by Adani Enterprise fell through in the wake of the scathing short-seller report.

India Adani Enterprises Adani Adani Group

