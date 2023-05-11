As mobile broadband remains suspended, Careem launches 'helpline' bookings in Karachi

As mobile broadband services remain suspended in Pakistan, Careem said on Thursday that it is introducing an ‘offline’ method of bookings, and has launched three helplines for its customers in Karachi.

“This manual booking option is aimed at catering to critical movement primarily for educational institutions, hospitals, healthcare institutions and airport rides,” it said in a press release.

“Customers based in Karachi can pre-book a ride 90 minutes in advance by sending a text message (SMS), or a message/voice note on WhatsApp containing their formal request (registered name and phone number on which Careem account is made along with the pickup and drop off location details on these numbers; +92-301-2442-739, +92-320-3581-584, +92-326-3703-258.

“The manual-booking rides are cash-based, since digital payments are also being hindered by the suspension of mobile internet services. This is a limited time service and will be operational only until the mobile internet service resumes.”

