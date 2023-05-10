AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

  • Ride-hailing, food delivery cite ‘drastic’ impact
Bilal Hussain Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 04:57pm
Follow us

Following the suspension of mobile broadband services in Pakistan on Tuesday, telecom operators have so far reported a loss of Rs820 million, with the government losing around Rs287 million in tax revenue, a source in the telecom industry told Business Recorder.

It is pertinent to mention that the government of Pakistan blocked mobile broadband and social media websites in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Protests erupted throughout the nation and some areas also witnessed violence due to which, the government took the decision.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing and online food delivery businesses in Pakistan stated that their operations got “drastically affected”.

Major internet connectivity issues were reported across Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and other major cities of the country.

An official from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that mobile broadband services were suspended in the country, refraining from giving a timeline for restoration.

The source in the telecom industry cited that “the disruption of internet has a devastating impact on the economy and results in substantial losses for telecom operators, the government and the people of Pakistan”.

Additionally, individuals who depend on digital apps such as Careem, InDrive, FoodPanda and others saw significant loss in earnings while digital payments have come to a standstill.

The suspension caused widespread inconvenience and hardships to the masses, the source added.

facebook Careem YouTube Instagram internet internet service Internet shutdowns Indrive

Comments

1000 characters

Suspension of mobile broadband: telecom operators lose Rs820mn, source says

Remittances decline 13% month-on-month in April, stand at $2.2bn

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

UAE fiscal surplus tops $46bn in first nine months of 2022

Russia offers roadmap to mend Syria-Turkiye ties

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Read more stories