AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

  • Investment comes as Emirates Telecommunications Group Company looks at scaling up consumer digital offerings
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 11:32am
<p>A screenshot of the Careem Super App platform. Photo courtesy: Careem</p>

A screenshot of the Careem Super App platform. Photo courtesy: Careem
Follow us

Emirates Telecommunications Group announced the signing of a binding agreement with Uber Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiary Careem to acquire a majority stake in the latter’s Super App spinout.

It will take a 50.03% stake in the super app managed by Careem, Uber Technologies’ Middle East subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $400 million, e& said in a filing.

A statement said Careem’s ride hailing business will remain fully owned by Uber and continue to be available with other services on the existing app for customers.

Careem began seeking outside investors last year to help finance its Super App, which offers services outside its core ride-hailing business such as food delivery, bike rentals, digital payments and courier services.

Careem hits milestone of 1 billion rides with Pakistan clocking in highest contribution

The deal will be financed from e&’s existing cash balance, and subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and administrative procedures, e& said in the filing.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Etisalat rebranded to e& in June last year as the majority state-owned telco company embarked on a new strategy to position itself as a global technology and investment conglomerate.

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

It said the transaction fits into its own ambitions to scale up consumer digital offerings and would allow the company to take advantage of the app to boost the growth of its consumer digital services.

Uber and Careem’s co-founders Sheikha, Olsson and Abdullah Elyas have the remaining stakes in the super app, a Careem spokesperson said.

In a statement, Sheikha said the opportunity to use technology to leapfrog the lives of people in the region is enormous.

“We are excited to bring e& into the family,” said Sheikha. “Their passion for uplifting the region and the synergies across their portfolio are extremely valuable. With two strong partners in e& and Uber, I have no doubt that we will build the preeminent technology platform of the region.”

uae emirates Careem United Arab Emirates uber e& Careem Pakistan careem app Mudassir Sheikha Uber Technologies Inc Careem Super App Magnus

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 10, 2023 11:44am
Hope they can acquire some of Pakistan's assets too. We are starving and need some dollars.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

Rupee struggles against US dollar, settles at 287.09

Overseas workers' remittances up 27.4% MoM, clock in at $2.5bn in March

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Imran demands inquiry into 'sudden' death of complainant in assassination attempt case

Hajj 2023: Govt accepts all applications without balloting

India stalls trade talks with Britain over ‘Sikh extremist group’

Oil steadies as tighter supply balances growth concerns

Israeli military kills Palestinian in West Bank

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

Read more stories