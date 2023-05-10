Govt has no vendetta against Imran Khan: Ahsan Iqbal

The government has no vendetta against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and he is not being victimised politically, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday.

His comments come in response to Imran’s arrest on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case and subsequent unrest in the country. Later, the government arrested PTI leaders Ali Zaidi and Asad Umar as well.

Speaking to international media, Iqbal said: “Imran was arrested in a case pertaining to corruption and this is part of accountability”.

“NAB made the arrest in a legal manner but PTI workers and supporters resorted to violence and anarchy in the country,” he said, adding: “Taking a country hostage is fascism.”

He stressed that there were many democratic ways to protest but “this is not the way”.

The actions of PTI followers are against the interest of Pakistan, the planning minister said, highlighting that schools have been closed while national institutions are being targeted.

“The miscreants will be handled by NAB because it made the arrest,” he said.

“Imran also arrested political opposition during his term as prime minister but we never resorted to such violence. This shows that Imran is on path to create chaos in society.”

He said Imran wants accountability in the country, and his arrest is also a part of that.

Following Imran’s arrest on Tuesday, PTI workers and leaders staged protests in several parts of the country, blocking main roads and disrupting traffic. Demonstrations are still underway.

Party workers also set fire to vehicles and attacked national institutions.

Following the violence, the government blocked mobile broadband and social media in the country.