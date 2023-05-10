AVN 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 02:05pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar was arrested on Wednesday from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, Aaj News reported.

He was arrested by the the Islamabad police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad, though it is unclear in which case.

Along with PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar was preparing to file a plea in the IHC to seek a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, when Umar was taken away.

Umar is the third leader to be detained following Imran Khan’s arrest.

Earlier, former Punjab governor Omer Cheema was also “abducted”, the party claimed.

On Tuesday night, PTI’s Ali Zaidi was arrested by the Sindh Police. Zaidi, president of the party’s Sindh chapter, was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading the PTI workers’ protest against Imran’s arrest.

The Karachi police reportedly took action after protesters allegedly set the police van on fire near Shahrah-e-Faisal.

On Tuesday, the former PM was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside the IHC.

The arrest prompted massive protests across the country.

