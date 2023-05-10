AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 09, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Falcon         Disc Soya      Alpine Marine
                  Majestic       Bean Oil       Services           08-05-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
Op-3              Pvt            Disc           Alpine Marine
                  Neptune        Chemical       Services           06-05-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-9/B-8           Gfs            Disc Load      Eastwind Shipping
                  Prime          Container      Company Ltd        08-05-2023
B-11/B-12         Cmb            Load           Ocean              06-05-2023
                  Matsys         Clinkers       Services (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S                28-02-2023
                  Mohsin         Rice           Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Jsp            Load           Project            08-05-2023
                  Vento          Containers     Shipping
B-24              Arman 10       Load           Tradelink          03-05-2023
                                 Rice           International
B-26/B-27         Xin            Disc Load      Cosco Shiping Line
                  Chang Shu      Container      Pak                09-05-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disc. Load     Oceansea           08-05-2023
                  Guard          Container      shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Esl            Disc. Load     Allied Logistic    08-05-2023
                  Kabir          Contaner       (Smc-Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Arman 10          09-05-2023     Load Rice                          Tradelink
                                                                International
Jsp Vento         09-05-2023     Load Containers             Project Shipping
Cmb               09-05-2023     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
Matsys                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Fpmc              09-05-2023     L/6500 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
S Amber                                                           Company Ltd
Sea               09-05-2023     D/10500 Chemical               Alpine Marine
Ambition                                                   Services (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Le           10-05-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
 Havre                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
Olympia           10-05-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Synergy           10-05-2023     D/L Container                Forbes Shipping
Oakland                                                         Com (Pvt) Ltd
Copiapo           10-05-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Kmtc              10-05-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Mundra                                                       Agencies Pvt Ltd
New               10-05-2023     L/55000                       Ocean Services
Liulinhai                        Clinkers                           (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
=============================================================================
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Livarden          09-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Panthera J        09-05-2023     General Cargo                              -
M
Confidante        09-05-2023     General Cargo                              -
Cosmos            09-05-2023     Fertilizer                                 -
Apl Barcelona     09-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Dolphin 02     Palm           Alpine           May 07, 2023
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Aventicum      Coal           Sino-            May 07, 2023
                                                Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Aisa           Palm           Alpine           May 07, 2023
                  Liberty        oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC              May 08, 2023
                  Makalu-III                    Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC              May 08, 2023
                   Mumbai-VIII                  Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-            LNG            GSA              May 08, 2023
                  Deebel
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Samantha          Containers     MSC PAK                          May09, 2023
FSM               LPG            Universal                               -do-
                                  Shipping
Dolphin 02        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
MSC
Makalu-III        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Mumbai-VIII       Containers     MSC Pak                         May 09, 2023
Aisa Liberty      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Aventicum         Coal           Sino-Trans                              -do-
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Sea
Ambition          Chemicals      Alpine                          May 09, 2023
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Clipper Eos       Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Saehan
Jasper            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington        Containers     GAC                             May 09, 2023
Olympia           Containers     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories