KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 09, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Falcon Disc Soya Alpine Marine Majestic Bean Oil Services 08-05-2023 (Pvt) Ltd Op-3 Pvt Disc Alpine Marine Neptune Chemical Services 06-05-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-9/B-8 Gfs Disc Load Eastwind Shipping Prime Container Company Ltd 08-05-2023 B-11/B-12 Cmb Load Ocean 06-05-2023 Matsys Clinkers Services (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 28-02-2023 Mohsin Rice Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Jsp Load Project 08-05-2023 Vento Containers Shipping B-24 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-05-2023 Rice International B-26/B-27 Xin Disc Load Cosco Shiping Line Chang Shu Container Pak 09-05-2023 Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Oceansea 08-05-2023 Guard Container shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Esl Disc. Load Allied Logistic 08-05-2023 Kabir Contaner (Smc-Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Arman 10 09-05-2023 Load Rice Tradelink International Jsp Vento 09-05-2023 Load Containers Project Shipping Cmb 09-05-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services Matsys (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Fpmc 09-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping S Amber Company Ltd Sea 09-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical Alpine Marine Ambition Services (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Le 10-05-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Havre (Pvt) Ltd Olympia 10-05-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Synergy 10-05-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Oakland Com (Pvt) Ltd Copiapo 10-05-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Kmtc 10-05-2023 D/L Container United Marine Mundra Agencies Pvt Ltd New 10-05-2023 L/55000 Ocean Services Liulinhai Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent ============================================================================= Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Livarden 09-05-2023 Tanker - Panthera J 09-05-2023 General Cargo - M Confidante 09-05-2023 General Cargo - Cosmos 09-05-2023 Fertilizer - Apl Barcelona 09-05-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Dolphin 02 Palm Alpine May 07, 2023 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Aventicum Coal Sino- May 07, 2023 Trans ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Aisa Palm Alpine May 07, 2023 Liberty oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC May 08, 2023 Makalu-III Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC May 08, 2023 Mumbai-VIII Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al- LNG GSA May 08, 2023 Deebel ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Samantha Containers MSC PAK May09, 2023 FSM LPG Universal -do- Shipping Dolphin 02 Palm oil Alpine -do- MSC Makalu-III Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Mumbai-VIII Containers MSC Pak May 09, 2023 Aisa Liberty Palm oil Alpine -do- Aventicum Coal Sino-Trans -do- ============================================================================= Outer Anchorage ============================================================================= Sea Ambition Chemicals Alpine May 09, 2023 Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Clipper Eos Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth Saehan Jasper Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Kensington Containers GAC May 09, 2023 Olympia Containers GAC -do- =============================================================================

