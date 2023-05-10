KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 09, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Falcon Disc Soya Alpine Marine
Majestic Bean Oil Services 08-05-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
Op-3 Pvt Disc Alpine Marine
Neptune Chemical Services 06-05-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-9/B-8 Gfs Disc Load Eastwind Shipping
Prime Container Company Ltd 08-05-2023
B-11/B-12 Cmb Load Ocean 06-05-2023
Matsys Clinkers Services (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 28-02-2023
Mohsin Rice Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Jsp Load Project 08-05-2023
Vento Containers Shipping
B-24 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-05-2023
Rice International
B-26/B-27 Xin Disc Load Cosco Shiping Line
Chang Shu Container Pak 09-05-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Oceansea 08-05-2023
Guard Container shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Esl Disc. Load Allied Logistic 08-05-2023
Kabir Contaner (Smc-Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Arman 10 09-05-2023 Load Rice Tradelink
International
Jsp Vento 09-05-2023 Load Containers Project Shipping
Cmb 09-05-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
Matsys (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Fpmc 09-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
S Amber Company Ltd
Sea 09-05-2023 D/10500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Ambition Services (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Le 10-05-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Havre (Pvt) Ltd
Olympia 10-05-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Synergy 10-05-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping
Oakland Com (Pvt) Ltd
Copiapo 10-05-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Kmtc 10-05-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Mundra Agencies Pvt Ltd
New 10-05-2023 L/55000 Ocean Services
Liulinhai Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
=============================================================================
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Livarden 09-05-2023 Tanker -
Panthera J 09-05-2023 General Cargo -
M
Confidante 09-05-2023 General Cargo -
Cosmos 09-05-2023 Fertilizer -
Apl Barcelona 09-05-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Dolphin 02 Palm Alpine May 07, 2023
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Aventicum Coal Sino- May 07, 2023
Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Aisa Palm Alpine May 07, 2023
Liberty oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC May 08, 2023
Makalu-III Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC May 08, 2023
Mumbai-VIII Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al- LNG GSA May 08, 2023
Deebel
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Samantha Containers MSC PAK May09, 2023
FSM LPG Universal -do-
Shipping
Dolphin 02 Palm oil Alpine -do-
MSC
Makalu-III Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC
Mumbai-VIII Containers MSC Pak May 09, 2023
Aisa Liberty Palm oil Alpine -do-
Aventicum Coal Sino-Trans -do-
=============================================================================
Outer Anchorage
=============================================================================
Sea
Ambition Chemicals Alpine May 09, 2023
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Clipper Eos Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth
Saehan
Jasper Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington Containers GAC May 09, 2023
Olympia Containers GAC -do-
=============================================================================
