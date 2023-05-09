AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases on lackluster Chinese import data, U.S. economy woes

Reuters Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 09:22pm
Follow us

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, retreating from strong gains of the previous two sessions due to lackluster Chinese import data and worries about U.S. economic growth, banking sector turmoil and debt-ceiling negotiations.

Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 1.1%, at $76.10 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 83 cents, or 1.1%, $72.34.

“We have seen weaker-than-expected demand in China… and if you were to layer on to that the fears that Congress won’t act to resolve the debt ceiling, combined with a regional banking crisis, it leads to additional fears of an economic slowdown,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

On Monday, both benchmarks rose more than 2% on hopes the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer, could avoid a harsh recession and as some traders viewed crude’s three-week slide as overdone.

But data on Tuesday showed China’s imports contracted sharply in April, while exports rose at a slower pace, further signs of feeble domestic demand that heaped pressure on an economy struggling in the face of cooling global growth.

Oil climbs over 2% as recession fears begin to fade

“Crude looks to be range bound between $70 and $82 until we see clarification that Asian demand is intact,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Markets were watching U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers’ comments on raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, fearing an unprecedented default if Congress does not act in three weeks.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) figures for April are due on Wednesday and could determine the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision. The Fed raised interest rates last week and dropped guidance about the need for future hikes.

Last month, U.S. consumers said they expected slightly lower inflation in a year’s time, a report from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday.

“The market is cautious today ahead of the inflation data … With net long positions declining sharply over the last two weeks, a lot of traders are already out of the market, so volumes are low.” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

Also supporting prices, wildfires prompted oil producers in the Canadian province of Alberta to shut in at least 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, more than 3% of Canada’s output.

Bank of America lowered its average Brent price forecast to $80 a barrel for 2023 from $88, citing negative macro trends, tighter credit conditions and higher interest rates that could pressure demand.

Oil prices Brent crude Brent oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil eases on lackluster Chinese import data, U.S. economy woes

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

US announces $1.2bn in new military aid for Ukraine

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Read more stories