Business & Finance

Kazakhstan keen to deepen its trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
ISLAMABAD: Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan said that his country is keen to strengthen and deepen trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to trade with each other in multiple sectors.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President.

The envoy spoke about the opportunities for doing business in Kazakhstan and the advantages of his country as a regional hub. He welcomed ICCI’s plan to take a delegation to Kazakhstan and assured the delegation of the provision of all necessary organizational and logistical support from the Kazakh side to make its visit a successful one.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan can cooperate in many fields including construction, agriculture, energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism, engineering equipment, machinery, banking & finance for mutual benefits.

He said that ICCI plans to take a big delegation to Kazakhstan in July this year to interact with Kazakh counterparts and develop strong business linkages with them in order to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan are gateways for each other to get easy access to their respective regional markets and they should develop close cooperation to take advantage of this potential.

Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that Kazakhstan is an emerging economy and Pakistan is also a big consumer market. He said that close cooperation between them would be beneficial for the economies of both countries.

Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Zafar Bakhtawari, former president ICCI and Secretary General UBG, Dr Muhammad Usman and Ameer Hamza also spoke on the occasion and termed the launch of direct flights a historic development between the two countries.

