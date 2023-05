Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats ‘attacked’ in Myanmar

YANGON: A convoy of diplomats travelling in Myanmar came under fire from an unknown armed group, a military official and a diplomat said Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February 2021.

On Sunday a convoy of several vehicles travelling in Taunggyi township in eastern Myanmar’s Shan State was attacked by an unknown armed group, a foreign diplomat based in Yangon told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“A convoy with some diplomats was attacked yesterday morning,” the source said.