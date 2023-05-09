KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 08, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Falcon Disc Soya Alpine Marine
Majestic Bean Oil Services 08-05-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
Op-3 Pvt Disc. Alpine Marine
Neptune Chemical Services 06-05-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-2 Livarden Disc Eastwind Shipping
Chemical Company 07-05-2023
Ltd
B-4 Cosmos Disc Bulk Shipping
Dap Agencies 04-05-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12 Cmb Load Ocean Services
Matsys Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 06-05-2023
B-17/B-16 M Disc General Legnd Shipping
Confidante Cargo & Logistics Pvt 06-05-2023
Nmb-1 Al Load Latif Trading 02-05-2023
Hilal 1 Rice Company
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S. Shipping 28-02-2023
Mohsin Rice Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-24 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-05-2023
Rice International
B-25/B-24 Panthera J Load General Proect 06-05-2023
Cargo Shipping
B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Oceansea 08-05-2023
Guard Container shipping Pvt Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/ Apl Disc. Load Cma Cgm 07-05-2023
Sapt-2 Barcelona Contaner Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gfs Prime 08-05-2023 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Xin 08-05-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Chang Shu Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Copiapo 09-05-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
New 09-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Liulinhai (Pvt) Ltd
Sea 09-05-2023 D/10500 Alpine Marine
Ambition Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd
Fpmc S 09-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Amber Company Ltd
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Shanghai
Voyager 08-05-2023 Container Ship -
Algrace 08-05-2023 Wheat -
Western
Singapore 08-05-2023 Clinkers -
Oriental
Daphne 08-05-2023 Tanker -
Ssl
Brahmaputra 08-05-2023 Container Ship -
Msc
Samantha 08-05-2023 Container Ship -
X-Press
Bardsey 08-05-2023 Container Ship -
Chem Taurus 08-05-2023 Tanker -
Chem Star 08-05-2023 Tanker -
Kiel Express 08-05-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Dolphin 02 Palm Alpine May 07, 2023
oil
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Aventicum Coal Sino- May 07, 2023
Trans
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Aisa Palm Alpine May 07, 2023
Liberty oil
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Talara Gasoline GAC May 06, 2023
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC FSM LPG Universal May 07, 2023
Shipping
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Aqua Chemicals Alpine May08, 2023
Sea-Peak
Galicia LNG Mackinon -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
FSM LPG Universal May 08, 2023
Shipping
Talara Gasoline GAC -do-
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Samantha Containers MSC PAK May 08, 2023
Al-Deebel LNG GSA -do-
Clipper Eos Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth
Saehan
Jasper Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Makalu-III Containers MSC Pakistan May 08, 2023
MSC Containers MSC -do-
Mumbai-VII Pakistan
