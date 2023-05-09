AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 08, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Falcon         Disc Soya      Alpine Marine
                  Majestic        Bean Oil      Services           08-05-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
Op-3              Pvt            Disc.          Alpine Marine
                  Neptune        Chemical       Services           06-05-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-2               Livarden       Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Chemical       Company            07-05-2023
                                                Ltd
B-4               Cosmos         Disc           Bulk Shipping
                                 Dap            Agencies           04-05-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12         Cmb            Load           Ocean Services
                  Matsys         Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd          06-05-2023
B-17/B-16         M              Disc General   Legnd Shipping
                  Confidante     Cargo          & Logistics Pvt    06-05-2023
Nmb-1             Al             Load           Latif Trading      02-05-2023
                  Hilal 1        Rice            Company
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S. Shipping      28-02-2023
                  Mohsin         Rice           Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Arman 10       Load           Tradelink          03-05-2023
                                 Rice           International
B-25/B-24         Panthera J     Load General   Proect             06-05-2023
                                 Cargo          Shipping
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disc. Load     Oceansea           08-05-2023
                  Guard          Container      shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/           Apl            Disc. Load     Cma Cgm            07-05-2023
Sapt-2            Barcelona      Contaner       Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Gfs Prime         08-05-2023     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Xin               08-05-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
 Chang Shu                                                   Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Copiapo           09-05-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
New               09-05-2023     L/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
Liulinhai                                                           (Pvt) Ltd
Sea               09-05-2023     D/10500                        Alpine Marine
Ambition                         Chemical                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
Fpmc S            09-05-2023     L/6500 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
Amber                                                             Company Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Shanghai
Voyager           08-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Algrace           08-05-2023     Wheat                                      -
Western
Singapore         08-05-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Oriental
Daphne            08-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Ssl
Brahmaputra       08-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Msc
Samantha          08-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Bardsey           08-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
Chem Taurus       08-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Chem Star         08-05-2023     Tanker                                     -
Kiel Express      08-05-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Dolphin 02     Palm           Alpine           May 07, 2023
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Aventicum      Coal           Sino-            May 07, 2023
                                                Trans
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Aisa           Palm           Alpine           May 07, 2023
                  Liberty        oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Talara         Gasoline       GAC              May 06, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              FSM            LPG            Universal        May 07, 2023
                                                Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Aqua              Chemicals      Alpine                           May08, 2023
Sea-Peak
Galicia           LNG            Mackinon                                -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
FSM               LPG            Universal                       May 08, 2023
                                 Shipping
Talara            Gasoline       GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC
Samantha          Containers     MSC PAK                         May 08, 2023
Al-Deebel         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Clipper Eos       Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Saehan
Jasper            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega-1            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Makalu-III        Containers     MSC Pakistan                    May 08, 2023
MSC               Containers     MSC                                     -do-
Mumbai-VII                       Pakistan
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

