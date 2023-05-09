KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 08, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Falcon Disc Soya Alpine Marine Majestic Bean Oil Services 08-05-2023 (Pvt) Ltd Op-3 Pvt Disc. Alpine Marine Neptune Chemical Services 06-05-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-2 Livarden Disc Eastwind Shipping Chemical Company 07-05-2023 Ltd B-4 Cosmos Disc Bulk Shipping Dap Agencies 04-05-2023 Pvt Ltd B-11/B-12 Cmb Load Ocean Services Matsys Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 06-05-2023 B-17/B-16 M Disc General Legnd Shipping Confidante Cargo & Logistics Pvt 06-05-2023 Nmb-1 Al Load Latif Trading 02-05-2023 Hilal 1 Rice Company Nmb-1 Al Load N.S. Shipping 28-02-2023 Mohsin Rice Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-05-2023 Rice International B-25/B-24 Panthera J Load General Proect 06-05-2023 Cargo Shipping B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Oceansea 08-05-2023 Guard Container shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/ Apl Disc. Load Cma Cgm 07-05-2023 Sapt-2 Barcelona Contaner Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Gfs Prime 08-05-2023 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Xin 08-05-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Chang Shu Line Pak Pvt Ltd Copiapo 09-05-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd New 09-05-2023 L/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Liulinhai (Pvt) Ltd Sea 09-05-2023 D/10500 Alpine Marine Ambition Chemical Services (Pvt) Ltd Fpmc S 09-05-2023 L/6500 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Amber Company Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Shanghai Voyager 08-05-2023 Container Ship - Algrace 08-05-2023 Wheat - Western Singapore 08-05-2023 Clinkers - Oriental Daphne 08-05-2023 Tanker - Ssl Brahmaputra 08-05-2023 Container Ship - Msc Samantha 08-05-2023 Container Ship - X-Press Bardsey 08-05-2023 Container Ship - Chem Taurus 08-05-2023 Tanker - Chem Star 08-05-2023 Tanker - Kiel Express 08-05-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Dolphin 02 Palm Alpine May 07, 2023 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Aventicum Coal Sino- May 07, 2023 Trans ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Aisa Palm Alpine May 07, 2023 Liberty oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Talara Gasoline GAC May 06, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC FSM LPG Universal May 07, 2023 Shipping ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Chemroad Aqua Chemicals Alpine May08, 2023 Sea-Peak Galicia LNG Mackinon -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= FSM LPG Universal May 08, 2023 Shipping Talara Gasoline GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Samantha Containers MSC PAK May 08, 2023 Al-Deebel LNG GSA -do- Clipper Eos Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth Saehan Jasper Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Makalu-III Containers MSC Pakistan May 08, 2023 MSC Containers MSC -do- Mumbai-VII Pakistan =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023