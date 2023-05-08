AVN 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
BAFL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.53%)
EPCL 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.71%)
HUBC 70.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.58%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.89%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
OGDC 81.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-4.98%)
PAEL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.32%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.11%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.87%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.25%)
TRG 105.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.06%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -76.1 (-1.78%)
BR30 14,663 Decreased By -392.7 (-2.61%)
KSE100 41,890 Decreased By -352 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -291.8 (-1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says Russia will be defeated ‘as Nazism was’

AFP Published 08 May, 2023 01:16pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine like Nazi Germany was beaten in World War II, commemorating Victory in Europe Day.

“All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky said in a video statement standing in front of a war memorial.

“Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now,” he added.

His address came on the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to allied forces on May 8, 1945 and one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.

Ukraine ‘realistic’ about not joining NATO during war: Zelensky

Zelensky said he had submitted a bill to parliament to formally commemorate World War II in Ukraine on May 8 and celebrate Europe Day on May 9, distancing itself further from Moscow.

He said the Kremlin was responsible for “aggression and annexation, occupation and deportation,” as well as “mass murder and torture”.

“All of this will be answered by our victory – the victory of Ukraine and the free world.”

The address came hours after Ukrainian forces said they had downed 35 attack drones launched by Russia, which left five people wounded in Kyiv.

In the southern region of Odessa, officials reported an airstrike hitting a warehouse, in which three people were injured.

Russia Volodymyr Zelensky Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky says Russia will be defeated ‘as Nazism was’

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories