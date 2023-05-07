AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
AJK PM calls on Dar, discusses development schemes

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar, and discussed financial matters and the pace of development schemes in AJK.

The minister expressed the federal government’s commitment to the development and progress of all regions including AJK, adding that the welfare and development of the people of Kashmir is among the top priorities of the government and no stone would unturned for the development of the area, said a news release.

He shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite the challenging situation, the government is determined to set the economy on stability and growth.

Ishaq Dar extended all possible support of the federal government to the AJK government in its quest for economic progress and development.

Senior AJK Minister Colonel Waqar Noor (retd), AJK Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, Chief Secretary AJK, Secretary Finance AJK and senior officers from finance division also attended the meeting.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq discussed financial matters related to AJK and the pace of development schemes and projects in the region.

He apprised the minister of the initiatives of the AJK government to enhance its revenue generation and sought the support of the Federal Government in this regard. He thanked the minister for extending support for the progress of the people of AJK.

