AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PA proceedings: Sindh govt says there exists no wheat crisis in province

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

KARACHI: The treasury on Friday ruled out any wheat crisis in the province, informing the Sindh Assembly on fresh commodity procurement to meet a target of 1.4 million tons.

Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla told the house that the province is procuring wheat for this season to meet the officially set target of 1.4 million tons.

The province, he said, has already imported 400,000 tons of wheat and it is engaged in further buying of the commodity. He ruled out any wheat crisis that Sindh is facing, saying that Karachi has the commodity stocks.

Replying to a question, he said the collected revenues is deposited in the government’s account. He said that the government collected Rs3 billion of tax in which Karachi’s share stood for Rs1.786 billion.

In 2022, he said that the tax collection reached Rs5 billion. Some 4 percent tax is placed on motor vehicles beyond 1600 cc and the entire province has 4.3 million registered vehicles, he said that all districts have the registration offices.

The non-custom vehicles are dealt with by the Customs, he said that such a matter does not fall in the Sindh government’s jurisdiction. He also informed the house that the Sindh government has also started registration of dump trucks.

Regarding narcotic sales, he said that the government has undertook a clampdown on ice drug makers and confiscated the manufacturing tools worth Rs5 billion. It was the biggest ever crackdown in Sindh, he said.

Further action is also under way, he said, adding that he has also directed his department to step up its clampdown to produce results in Keamari Town on ending drugs sales.

About liquor stores, Mukesh said that there is a law prohibiting such a business in an area, where schools are established. He said that there is no law permitting drinking liquor in public even for non-Muslims.

He acknowledged that there have been complaints coming about drugs sales in schools. He said that the private managements avoid confirming such complaints because of disrepute fears.

He said that the fears of disrepute cannot upstage the children health. He also requested to the Sindh Education Minister to brief the house in this regard.

Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho told the house that her department is opening an anti-narcotics center to train the officials on treating addicts.

A taskforce will be formed to visit schools and colleges and see the students, though testing children needs parents’ approval.

She said that a drive should be started in schools to make children about the dangers of drugs to their health. Police has to curb on drugs sellers as well, she said.

Mukesh also proposed a budget allocation for sniper dogs and drugs detection machines, which he said, are unavailable with the government at present. The house will now meet on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat commodity Mukesh Kumar Chawla Wheat crisis

Comments

1000 characters

PA proceedings: Sindh govt says there exists no wheat crisis in province

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories