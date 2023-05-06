AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
May 06, 2023
Pakistan

PPP to hold rally on 9th in Peshawar

APP Published 06 May, 2023
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People Party would hold a public rally on May 9 in the city, Deputy General Secretary Pakistan People Party Malak Tamash Khan said on Friday

He was chairing a high level meeting of the party at his Hujra at Bakhshi Pul.

MPA Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said the national and provincial political situation; preparations for the upcoming elections would be discussed. The strategy regarding organizational issues, the party mobilization and mobilization of workers would also be clarified, he added.

Provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party, Provincial Cabinet, former ticket holders, officials and workers will participate in the rally. The central and provincial leaders of PPP will also address the public meeting.

