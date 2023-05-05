Civic agency asked to repair 475 water filtration plants within fortnight

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions that the closed water filtration plants be repaired and made functional within a fortnight to provide clean drinking water to four million people.

This restoration project will not be financed by the government, as it will be carried out from May 05 to 20 in collaboration with philanthropists, and the private sector will also be responsible for their maintenance, the spokesman of the provincial government Amir Mir, said.

In compliance with the orders of the caretaker CM, a list of 475 non-functional water filtration plants in both government and private sectors across the province was compiled.

Amir Mir disclosed that the CM has given the concerned deputy commissioners a 15-day deadline to repair all damaged water filtration plants to ensure that the provision of clean drinking water is not disrupted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023