AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Civic agency asked to repair 475 water filtration plants within fortnight

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
Follow us

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions that the closed water filtration plants be repaired and made functional within a fortnight to provide clean drinking water to four million people.

This restoration project will not be financed by the government, as it will be carried out from May 05 to 20 in collaboration with philanthropists, and the private sector will also be responsible for their maintenance, the spokesman of the provincial government Amir Mir, said.

In compliance with the orders of the caretaker CM, a list of 475 non-functional water filtration plants in both government and private sectors across the province was compiled.

Amir Mir disclosed that the CM has given the concerned deputy commissioners a 15-day deadline to repair all damaged water filtration plants to ensure that the provision of clean drinking water is not disrupted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi Amir Mir water filtration plants

Comments

1000 characters

Civic agency asked to repair 475 water filtration plants within fortnight

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

PFMA for procuring wheat from open market

PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Passco: PAC seeks wheat data

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Trilateral dialogue: Chinese FM, Afghan acting FM to arrive today

PM directs PD, KP to assess potential of hydrocarbon seepages

Read more stories