Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

At least six soldiers were martyred on Thursday during an intense exchange of fire in Dirduni area of North Waziristan District.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces engaged the terrorists' location and killed three terrorists while injuring two others.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naik Javed lqbal, Sepoy Nazir Khan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR said.

Last month, security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. As a result, one terrorist was killed," the ISPR said.

On April 29, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that nothing was more important to the armed forces of Pakistan “than the concerns of the motherland”.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy, he said “the public of Pakistan is its biggest support and our loyalties are with the nation”.

Nothing is more sacred than the well-being, safety and security of Pakistanis, he added.

“Our efforts for peace should not be considered our weakness,” he said. “We will make all-out sacrifices for our nation. The army is ready to fulfil this responsibility at all times.”

“Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the graduating candidates.

“The army imbibes the vision of our great Quaid signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender or geography.”

Vowing to eliminate terrorism in the country, he said “there is absolutely no space for them”.