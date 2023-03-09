Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday during an intense exchange of fire with security forces in Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The security forces had launched an operation to clear the area after killing six militants in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the vicinity on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the Security Forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the press release added. Last week, the security forces killed a terrorist during an IBO in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. As a result, one terrorist was killed," the ISPR said.

On February 22, the security forces killed eight terrorists in a combing operation in Balochistan's Kech district.

According to ISPR, terrorists tried to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan on the evening of February 22.

It said that alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attack without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

"Resultantly, on the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched. In the ensuing, and heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was recovered," it added.