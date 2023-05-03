AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
NA cannot be dissolved to ‘appease’ IK: SAPM

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, on Tuesday said that courts were providing maximum relief to the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in every court case.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday along with Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar, he said the National Assembly cannot be dissolved at the desire of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said the PTI was “imposed” on the country and it had no majority in the house. He further said the elections should be held simultaneously across the country.

He blamed the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar was involved in selling of PTI tickets. He alleged that the PTI misused the donations of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and was also involved in money laundering.

Parliament is a supreme and powerful pillar of the state, he added.

In his remarks, Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar said stopping the parliament from legislation is contrary to the constitution. He said the institutions should move forward in accordance with the law and constitution.

He urged the Supreme Court to include seven senior-most judges of the apex court in the bench hearing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) bill case. He maintained that the apex court stayed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) which had not become a law yet.

This was a question mark on the powers of Parliament, he added. He said that according to the Constitution, the legislature and judiciary had separate roles.

“The role of the Parliament is to draft law and this is why it is called legislature. If a law is not yet being shaped and its implementation is stopped then it is unconstitutional,” he added.

He said that the six bar councils including Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had raised observations on apex court judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi’s inclusion in the eight-member larger bench hearing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure). The attorney general for Pakistan also supported the PBC’s stance in this regard and stated that references were pending against Justice Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), he added.

National Assembly PTI Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Attaullah Tarar Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan

