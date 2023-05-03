AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (May 02, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (May 02, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      11200-11300
Gur                        12500-14000
Shakar                     12500-14000
Ghee (16 kg)                 8200-8600
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               15500-17000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          17000-19000
Dal Mong (Washed)          17500-19500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           29000-31000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          31000-35000
Dal Mash (Washed)          37000-40000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         25000-27000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-27000
Masoor (salam-local)       30000-35000
Gram White                 26000-37000
Gram Black                 18000-18500
Dal Chana (Thin)           17000-19000
Dal Chana (Thick)          20000-23000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    20000-22500
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    32000-35000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        25000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-32000
Rice Basmati (386)         19500-22000
Basmati broken             15500-22000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

