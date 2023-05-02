AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.47%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.44%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.87%)
NETSOL 77.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.69%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.2%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,955 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.49%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 293 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,330 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower; central bank decision in focus

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 09:27am
Follow us

Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, with the financial and energy sector stocks pulling the benchmark index down, while investors awaited a key interest rate decision from the country’s central bank later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2% to 7,318 by 0035 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Monday.

Market participants are focused on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting, due at 0430 GMT, where it is likely to keep its interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time at 3.6%, according to a Reuters poll.

Although price pressures had moderated in the first quarter in Australia, core inflation still remained above the RBA’s mandate of 2-3%.

The financial sub-index led losses, dropping about 0.4%, with the country’s largest four banks trading lower between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks followed suit, falling about 0.8%, after Brent crude prices took a hit, with index heavyweights Santos and Woodside Energy easing 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

On the bright side, the gold index added 0.8% to the benchmark, with sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rising 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

The healthcare and the tech indexes rose marginally about 0.1% each.

Woolworths Group was down 0.3% after the Sydney-based grocer posted an 8% rise in quarterly sales, although it said it continues to see “frustratingly” higher inflation, with customers being more cautious on their expenditures.

Australian shares see best day in over two weeks, cenbank decision eyed

Qantas Airways named finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its first-ever female CEO.

Shares of the carrier were down 2.5%. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,993.9.

Australian shares Reserve Bank of Australia Qantas Airways

Comments

1000 characters

Financials, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower; central bank decision in focus

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories