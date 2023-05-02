AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
Rs1.11bn sought to end Balochistan varsity crisis

PPI Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
QUETTA: Joint Action Committee, Balochistan University, Teachers, Officers and Employees Association, on Monday demanded of the authorities to release Rs1.11 billion by June 2023 in order to pull the University of Balochistan out of financial crisis and constitute a committee headed by Minister for Finance, Balochistan by giving representation to all the stakeholders of the university.

These demands were made by Professor Fareed Khan Achakzai and Shah Ali Bughti, leaders of Joint Action Committee, Balochistan University, Teachers, Officers and Employees Association while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Monday.

They said the incumbent Vice Chancellor, University of Balochistan, had been posted against merit; resultantly, university had been facing severe educational, economic and administrative problems owing to the flawed policies of the Vice Chancellor.

They said that academicians, officers and employees of the university had not been paid their monthly salaries for the last three months. They said that they were on strike for the last one and half month, demanding the authorities to get their monthly salaries released, but the concerned authorities were not paying heed to their demand.

They called on the authorities to release an amount of Rs1.11 billion by June, 2023 in order to pull University out of financial crises and constitute a committee headed by Minister for Finance Balochistan by giving representation to all the stake holders of the university.

Education financial crisis University of Balochistan

