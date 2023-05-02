Storm, rain lash Balochistan

QUETTA: Several areas were affected by rain and stormy winds in Balochistan on Monday. It rained heavily in Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Noshki, Ziarat, Kech, Gwadar, Las Bela Makran Division, but there was no downpour in Harnai, Loralai, Koh-e-Sulaiman range of the Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 7 mm rain was recorded in Quetta, Lasbela and 6 mm in Sabi, 2 mm in Gwadar and 1 mm in Jiwani.

PMD forecasted the weather to remain partly cloudy in most parts of the province, adding that strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Barkhan, Chaman, Kalat, Dalbandin, Awaran, Panjgur, Kharan and Las Bela.