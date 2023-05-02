Balochistan flour millers demand supply of wheat

QUETTA: Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Balochistan region, on Monday demanded of the authorities to ensure the supply of wheat to flour mills of Balochistan province and lift the ban imposed on procuring wheat from other provinces, including Punjab and Sindh, or else strong protest, including the closure of flour mills of the province indefinitely, would be launched.

This demand was made Syed Nasir Agha, Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Balochistan region while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club. He said that in garb of thwarting the smuggling of sugar and fertiliser, inter provincial and inter district ban on the transportation of wheat and flour had been imposed.

He said that the federal government had issued directions for keeping a vigilant eye on the transportation of sugar and fertiliser, but the authorities of Customs and district administration did not allow inter provincial and inter district transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that All Pakistan Flour Mills Association had decided to bring its demands into the notice of higher authorities, adding that if the authorities did not pay heed to get the demands of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Balochistan region addressed, all flour mills of Balochistan province would be closed indefinitely. On the occasion, leader of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Badruddin and others were also present.