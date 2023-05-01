AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
May 01, 2023
US says nearly 1,000 Americans helped out of Sudan as second convoy arrives

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 12:11am
WASHINGTON: The US government and multinational partners have helped nearly 1,000 Americans leave Sudan since recent violence began, while a second government convoy arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday, according to the US State Department.

Canada ends Sudan evacuation flights amid dangerous conditions

US citizens and others eligible for the convoy would continue on to Saudi Arabia, where personnel were staged to help facilitate emergency travel, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Sunday.

