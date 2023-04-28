AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Pakistan

Urban flooding feared: Unusual rains in Sindh likely from Sunday: minister

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Ismail Rahoo has said rains, wind and thunderstorms are expected in Sindh from April 30 to May 5.

Rahoo said there is a risk of urban flooding in various cities of Sindh including Karachi and orders have been issued for immediate cleaning of the rivers. Fishermen have been stopped from going to the deep sea till May 5 and all institutions of Sindh are ready to deal with any untoward situation.

According to Rahoo, environmental analysts say that the rainfall system from April 28th to May 5th may be the strongest system of this year.

According to the provincial minister, the local government department has issued orders to all local bodies to clean rivers and canals. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has also issued a high alert to the relevant departments, he added.

Rahoo said rains in Sindh may damage standing crops. The Irrigation Department has taken measures to further strengthen the embankments of the Indus River.

