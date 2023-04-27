March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency - Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 1.17 per unit for March 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) as generation cost has increased by 13.5 per cent to Rs 9.8860 from Rs 8.7122 per unit.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold public hearings on May 3, 2023 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariff.

The main reason, according to CPPA-G for the proposed increase in FCA was massive previous adjustments.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in March 2023, hydel generation was 2,001.61 GWh constituting 22.90 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,333.51 Gwh in March 2023, 15.26 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 8.6768 per unit.

Electricity generation from HSD was zero during the month of March. Generation from RFO was 40.53 Gwh (0.46 per cent of total generation) at Rs 21.2769 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,107.01 Gwh (12.66 per cent) at Rs 11.2621 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,784.59 Gwh (20.49 per cent of total generation) at Rs 24.3095 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,002.01 at Rs 1.0803 per unit (22.90 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 31.58 GWh at Rs 23.3860 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 13.56 GWh at a price of Rs 5.2664 per unit. Generation from baggasse was recorded at 104.86 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 221.33 GWh, 2.53 per cent of total generation and solar at 110.73 GWh, 1.27 per cent of total generation in March 2023.

The total energy generated recorded at 8,741.32 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.2173 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 71.830 billion.

CPPA-G also sought previous adjustment/ supplemental charges of over Rs 14.146 billion, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs 1.6183 per unit. The sale to IPPs was also reduced by 23.08 GWh, the price of which was negative Rs 2.348 billion while the reduction in transmission losses was recorded at 259 GWh, price of which was Rs 0.29 per unit.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in March 2023 was 8,459.24 GWh at a rate of Rs 9.8860 per unit, total price of which was Rs 83.628 238 billion. CPPA-G in its tariff adjustment request maintains that since the reference fuel charges for March 2023 were estimated at Rs 8.7122 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 9.8860 per unit including supplemental charges of Rs 14.146 billion, hence an increase of Rs 1.1738 per unit has been sought for March 2023 under FCA mechanism.

K-Electric has already sought positive adjustment of Rs 4.50 per unit for March 2023. Nepra will also conduct a public hearing on it on May 3, 2023.

