Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 0.86 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for February 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on March 30, 2023 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in February 2023, hydel generation was 2,052 GWh constituting 26.46 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,091 GWh in February 2023 which was 14.07 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 12.57 per unit as price of imported coal has decreased due to use of Afghan coal, which is cheaper than South African coal.

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 108 GWh (1.39 per cent of total generation) at Rs 21.6733 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 850 GWh (10.95 per cent) at Rs 10.0680 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,462 GWh (18.86 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.3602 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,883 GWh at Rs 1.0675 per unit (24.28 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 33GWh at Rs 24.7285 per unit. Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 2GWh at a price of Rs 6.0098 per unit, generation from baggasse recorded at 100 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.3584 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 92 GWh, 1.19 per cent of total generation and solar at 82 GWh, 1.06 per cent of total generation in February 2023.

The total energy generated was recorded at 7,756 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.0123 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 62.140 billion.

CPPA-G also sought negative adjustment in supplemental charges of over Rs 730 million, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs 0.0821 per unit. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in February 2023 was 5,516 GWh at a rate of Rs 8.0689 per unit, total price of which was Rs 60.648 billion.

