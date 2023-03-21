AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.64%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
EPCL 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
HUBC 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 67.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.83%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.56%)
TELE 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 113.06 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.56%)
UNITY 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 36.8 (0.9%)
BR30 14,915 Increased By 74.1 (0.5%)
KSE100 40,860 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,073 Increased By 29.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 08:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency- Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought positive adjustment of Rs 0.86 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for February 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on March 30, 2023 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in February 2023, hydel generation was 2,052 GWh constituting 26.46 per cent of total generation.

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,091 GWh in February 2023 which was 14.07 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 12.57 per unit as price of imported coal has decreased due to use of Afghan coal, which is cheaper than South African coal.

Generation from HSD was nil whereas generation from RFO was just 108 GWh (1.39 per cent of total generation) at Rs 21.6733 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 850 GWh (10.95 per cent) at Rs 10.0680 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,462 GWh (18.86 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.3602 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,883 GWh at Rs 1.0675 per unit (24.28 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 33GWh at Rs 24.7285 per unit. Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 2GWh at a price of Rs 6.0098 per unit, generation from baggasse recorded at 100 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.3584 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 92 GWh, 1.19 per cent of total generation and solar at 82 GWh, 1.06 per cent of total generation in February 2023.

The total energy generated was recorded at 7,756 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 8.0123 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 62.140 billion.

CPPA-G also sought negative adjustment in supplemental charges of over Rs 730 million, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs 0.0821 per unit. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in February 2023 was 5,516 GWh at a rate of Rs 8.0689 per unit, total price of which was Rs 60.648 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCA nepra electricity DISCOS power generation Fuel Charges Adjustment CPPA-G Discos tariff

Comments

1000 characters

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Read more stories