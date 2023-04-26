First Mpox case detected: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday reported that Pakistan has detected its first case of monkeypox in a visitor from overseas.

The person was deported from Saudi Arabia and arrived in Pakistan on April 17 with signs of monkeypox, according to Health ministry authorities.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, received samples of the person, whose name has been kept private, and a day earlier the institution determined that he was a carrier of the contagious virus.