Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rashid urges govt to opt for elections instead of committing ‘suicide’

PPI Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday that the government should respect the Constitution and law instead of hurling threats at the judiciary; otherwise, they had already landed in hot water for disobeying the constitution and the law.

In his tweet on the social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said it was better for the rulers to go for elections rather than committing political suicide.

Rashid maintained that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would take the government in a blind alley and rulers would have no way out to save them. He said Asif Zardari wanted to see Bilawal Bhutto as the Prime Minister.

Rashid said in the month of April, 41 people committed suicide in the coastal belt of Thatta due to poverty. The entire Sharif family offered Eidul Fitr prayers inside the forewalls of their house. The former interior minister said Zardari had put all the onus of failure on Shehbaz Sharif, adding he (Zardari) himself was sitting aside as a virtuous person.

Rashid maintained that election will be held no matter it would be held in Punjab or across the country. “Bilawal did not bring even five dollars of aid from the whole world nor did he solve the problem with the IMF,” said the AML chief adding the role of the judiciary was being undermined.

The head of Awami Muslim League further said Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister, law minister and Maulana Fazlur Rehman should pack their luggage. “The nation should prepare for salvation day.

If court’ decision was not accepted, Imran Khan would give call and the whole nation would be on the streets.”

elections PDM Sheikh Rashid Awami Muslim League

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid urges govt to opt for elections instead of committing ‘suicide’

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories