To discuss current situation: JUI-F summons emergency meeting

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has summoned an emergency party meeting starting from today (Wednesday) which will continue till April 30th to discuss the current political situation and judicial matters.

According to senior JUI leader and spokesman to party’s head, Mohammad Aslam Ghauri the JUI’s Central Executive Committee meeting has been called by the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a five-point agenda.

Ghauri said that the moot will also discuss the prevailing law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with a special focus on formerly Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) now merged with the KP.

It will also consider planning for the upcoming national and provincial assembly elections.

Ghauri said the primary focus of the meeting would be a detailed consideration of the current political situation, specifically the judicial crisis aimed at devising a clear party position on the matters.

He said that the party will also pay tribute to late party leader Maulana Abdul Shakoor who was recently killed in a roadside accident and will also deliberate on the cause of his death.

Just two days before Eidul Fitr, in a press conference, while rejecting talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with holding same-day elections countrywide, the party head had asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to clarify the position under which law he was advising politicians to hold talks with the PTI on the matter of early polls, asking was it “a court or a panchayat”.

Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that he had a telephonic conversation with the PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif on the subject. He asked the court to first make clear its position and tell under which section of the constitution everyone should agree on the election date given by Imran Khan, who should have been disqualified so for.

Maulana Fazal has said that they considered this process apolitical and the court should respect the parliament.

Maulana said, given the track record of the PTI chief, they want the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court wants him at the centre, saying the SC is becoming a clear party, then join formal politics.

Fazlur Rahman said that according to the constitution, holding elections in 90 days was a must, but if Imran Khan agrees on another date, it is right.

The PDM chief said if the SC judges can summon the government-allied parties, then Parliament can also call them (the SC judges)]. He said the authority under which the SC is showing is no longer its authority. He added that the SC has to clarify its position as to what role it is playing.

