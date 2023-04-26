Elephant Madhu Bala to be shifted to Safari Park: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that Madhu Bala, the elephant in the zoo, will be shifted to the Safari Park as soon as possible. Four Paws team will help KMC in shifting of elephant.

He said this while visiting the Safari Park with the team of Four Paws on Tuesday. On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Dr Amir Khalili, Director of Safari Park Kanwar Ayub and other members of the team of Four Paws were also with him.

The Administrator Karachi said that there was adequate space in the Safari Park and a larger space than the space pinpointed by the Four Paws team had been allocated for elephant Madhu Bala to provide the elephant with a natural environment.

He said that various tests had been conducted on Madhu Bala and the blood samples had been sent to the laboratory. He said that a team of veterinary doctors would examine the samples of Madhu Bala and also assess the possibility of her being infected by any germs.

He said that there were already two elephants in the Safari Park and the third elephant from the zoo would be transferred to the park after keeping it for some time and Madhu Bala would also be kept with those elephants. He said: “Four Paws, an international welfare organization, has given us a lot of support regarding Noor Jahan’s health and has spared no effort in providing treatment.”

The Administrator Karachi, while briefing the team of Four Paws with the help of maps and charts, says that the Safari Park consists of a vast area and the animals already present here are being provided with a natural environment so that their health is not affected.

He said that Safari Park is considered safe for animals worldwide, adding KMC was making all efforts for bringing improvement in Karachi Zoo and Safari Park, and there would be no compromise on the health of animals.

He said: “We tried our best to save elephant Noor Jahan’s life and for this an international team of doctors was called to Karachi while veterinary doctors were also called from Lahore. But life and death are in the hands of Allah and like humans, animals also die suddenly.”

Dr Amir Khalil, head of the team of Four Paws, said that they had decided to move the elephant Madhu Bala to the Safari Park and would fully cooperate and all technical and medical facilities would be provided to KMC.

He said: “The aim of our organization is the welfare of animals around the world and we will come to Pakistan whenever the Administrator Karachi invites us. One and a half acres of land is required to keep an elephant and this facility is available in the Safari.”