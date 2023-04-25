AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
PDM just wants to continue its rule, says Fawad

PPI Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the masses will thwart the efforts of the aristocrats in a bid to create the situation of North Korea in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry took a swipe at the political opponents, claiming, “The PDM (Pakistan Democratic Alliance) wants to continue to rule, while making all the institutions of state controversial. These parties are running a campaign against the Supreme Court (SC) to escape the elections.”

He made it clear that if the order of the apex court will not implemented, there will be a need to implement ‘Sri Lankan model’. He asked the masses not to surrender their rights.

Speaking about the audio leak plea, Chaudhry said, “When the audios of the Prime Minister House and Prime Minister Office were leaked, we frequently requested the apex court and said the process of audio leaks is devastating. If the office of the country’s premier is insecure, where every meeting has been recorded, then who else will remain saved?” Where such a role of agencies exists in civilised nations, Chaudhry recounted.

The former federal minister lamented, “The plea in connection with the audio leaks has not been heard in the top court despite months having passed. Now the judge, politician, public servant, and domestic woman are prone to the third class mentality.”

Chaudhry said, “As per the Fair Trial Act, one can be sentenced up to three-year jail for involving in illegal phone taping.

