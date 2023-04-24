AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Ireland elect to bat first in second Sri Lanka Test

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2023 12:13pm
GALLE: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Monday.

The tourists made three changes to the side that was thrashed in the first Test by an innings and 280 runs inside three days.

All-rounder Paul Stirling returns to the side at the expense of George Dockrell and injured fast bowler Mark Adair was replaced by Graham Hume.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys earned a Test debut, replacing batsman Murray Commins, who picked up a pair of ducks in the first Test.

Sri Lanka named an unchanged side.

Sri Lanka wipe out wilting Ireland in first Test

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Ireland: James McCollum, Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Ben White.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

