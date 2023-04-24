AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Balbirnie helps Ireland bounce back in Sri Lanka Test

AFP Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 06:38pm
Follow us

GALLE: A career-best 95 by Andy Balbirnie helped Ireland reach a strong 319 for four at stumps on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday.

In a strong comeback after a heavy innings defeat in the first Test, at the close of play Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker was unbeaten on 78 and Curtis Campher was not out 27.

Having made three changes, Ireland began nervously as Peter Moor departed for five and Sri Lanka’s first Test hero Prabath Jayasuriya removed James McCollum for 10.

But captain Balbirnie held firm in hot and humid conditions, grinding out a 115-run partnership with the returning Paul Stirling after Harry Tector fell to Jayasuriya for 18.

It was the highest partnership for Ireland in their brief Test history – this is only their sixth match – surpassing a 114-run stand from their inaugural Test in 2018.

Stirling, who had missed the first Test, exhibited his experience punishing loose balls as he reached his maiden half-century in Test cricket off 64 balls.

But his promising knock was cut short when he had to retire hurt with cramps. His 74 came off 133 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Balbirnie, meanwhile, raced to his third half-century off just 43 balls with 10 boundaries but was sedate after the milestone as he built the crucial partnership with Stirling.

Balbirnie missed out on the chance to become only the third Irishman to score a Test century, caught after a wild paddle sweep off Kusal Mendis for 95, beating his previous best of 82.

Tucker was then caught bat-pad by Mendis off Jayasuriya but the appeal was turned down and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne chose not to review.

This is now Ireland’s second-highest total in Test cricket behind the 339 all out against Pakistan in 2018.

Ireland are yet to win a game in the five-day format since obtaining Test status in 2017, losing all five of their outings so far including to Bangladesh in early April.

Sri Lanka Ireland

Comments

1000 characters

Balbirnie helps Ireland bounce back in Sri Lanka Test

Malaria cases spike in Malawi, Pakistan after 'climate-driven' disasters

Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

PPP postpones protests in Sindh, Punjab against piecemeal polls

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Wheat rises on Russian threat to scrap Black Sea grain pact

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Read more stories