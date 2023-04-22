AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada, citing attacks

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2023 10:46pm
Follow us

Russia is advising citizens to avoid travel to Canada, citing what it calls numerous cases of discrimination against Russians, including physical violence, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow's forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans.

"Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in an advisory.

Russia bars entry to 200 Canadian officials

"If you are already in Canada, we urge you to be vigilant, especially in public places."

The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry's main Telegram channel on Saturday. The Canadian foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Shortly after the war started last year, Canada advised citizens to avoid all travel to Russia.

Russia last week imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.

Canada Russia RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada, citing attacks

Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr as economic crisis dampens festivities

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Noor Jehan: ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving ‘mourning’ partner in limbo

Russia receiving more energy payments in yuan and rouble, says deputy PM

Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

Russia says it takes three districts in western part of Ukraine's Bakhmut

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Read more stories