Deteriorating situation in Sudan: Foreign Secy meets Sudanese envoy to convey concern

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan met Sudanese Ambassador to Pakistan Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig to convey concern about the deteriorating situation in Sudan.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the foreign secretary hoped the Sudanese authorities would take all measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the foreign secretary also held an online coordination meeting with Pakistan Missions in Khartoum and surrounding countries on the situation in Sudan.

“The government is working with partner countries to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis in Sudan, including the option of evacuation,” said the statement. There are around 1,500 Pakistanis living or working in Sudan.

