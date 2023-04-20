AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 19, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 20 Apr, 2023 08:32am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

Read here for details.

  • Make laws that comply with standards set by Constitution, CJP tells NA speaker

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi returns bill aimed at clipping CJP’s powers for second time

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.13%, but volume remains subdued

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reports massive current account surplus of $654mn in March

Read here for details.

  • SC has suo motu power, not just CJP, says Justice Isa

Read here for details.

  • SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

Read here for details.

  • Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

Read here for details.

  • ‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Read here for details.

  • Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Read here for details.

  • PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Read here for details.

