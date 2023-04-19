AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
Apr 19, 2023
Markets

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

  • Currency registers a gain of Re0.01 in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 03:07pm
The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency settled at 283.89, an increase of Re0.01.

The development comes after the rupee regained some ground against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 283.9 in the inter-bank market, and as market participants await the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has remained stalled since last year.

Experts say the increase in inflows from workers’ remittances and a decline in import payments have reduced demand for US dollars.

Globally, the dollar steadied on Wednesday after it seesawed with bond market volatility as investors scrutinised US economic indicators, Federal Reserve commentary and corporate earnings for clues about the path for interest rates.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers - ticked up 0.11% to 101.83 in Asian trading, following a 0.36% slide on Tuesday that reversed the 0.54% rally of the session before.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped on Wednesday as the market weighed potential interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve that could slow growth and dampen oil consumption, offsetting falling US inventories and strong Chinese economic data.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 19, 2023 11:36am
Due to eid remittances that Pakistani low skilled migrants send home (took advances from their companies that will be repaid over the next 6 months after working an extra 5 hours overtime daily.).
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdulrehman Haroon Apr 19, 2023 02:59pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, your last name is quite apt for all the baseless stuff that you write.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

